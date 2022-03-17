TCS positioned as a Leader in Outsourced Digital Workplace Services

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services.

The report evaluates the Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision of 17 ODWS providers.

According to the report, the main goal of ODWS is to provide integrated and ubiquitous digital workplace services to employees to increase their engagement, productivity, and digital dexterity to support the organization's digital business strategy.

