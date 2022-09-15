Indiabulls Housing Finance hikes lending rates

The housing finance company has revised its reference rates for all loans by 10 basis points.

The new rates will be applicable for new customers from 15th September onwards, and for existing borrowers, effective from next payment cycle of October.

Indiabulls Housing Finance is a housing finance company, regulated by the National Housing Bank (NHB). The company offers competitively priced home loans in the affordable housing segment.

On a consolidated basis, Indiabulls Housing Finance's net profit rose 1.8% to Rs 286.64 crore on 10.7% decline in totla income to Rs 2077.72 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance rose 1.69% at Rs 138.10 on Wednesday, 14 September 2022.

