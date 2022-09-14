Maharashtra Scooters gains after board declares interim dividend

Maharashtra Scooters rose 1.15% to Rs 5,196.15 after the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 100 per equity share.

The board of Maharashtra Scooters on Tuesday, 13 September 2022, declared an interim dividend of Rs 100 per equity share of face value of Rs 10, for the financial year ending 31 March 2023.

The company has fixed 23 September 2022 as the record date for the same. The interim dividend will be dispatched on or around Monday, 10 October 2022.

Maharashtra Scooters is engaged in the business manufacturing dies, Jigs, fixtures and die casting components primarily for automobiles industry etc.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit declined 33.2% to Rs 1.43 crore despite of a 9.3% rise in total income to Rs 7.31 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

