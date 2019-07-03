Indiabulls Housing Finance jumps after early redemption of NCDs

Indiabulls Housing Finance was up 3.74% to Rs 665.70 at 12:29 IST on the BSE after the company announced early redemption of non-convertible debentures.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 3 July 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up by 35.90 points or 0.09% to 39,852.38.

On the BSE, 5.80 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14.52 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 670.50 and a low of Rs 637.10 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,396.85 on 6 August 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 500.20 on 19 June 2019.

Indiabulls Housing Finance announced that it bought back secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10 lakh each. The buyback did not include 2500 NCDs of face value Rs 3.33 lakh each.

Indiabulls Housing Finance is a housing finance company.

