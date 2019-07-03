APL Apollo Tubes Ltd up for third consecutive session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1644.65, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.54% in last one year as compared to a 10.71% slide in NIFTY and a 11.16% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1644.65, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 11923.8. The Sensex is at 39874.34, up 0.15%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has gained around 4.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2993.35, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16892 shares today, compared to the daily average of 40518 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.02 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)