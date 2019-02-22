Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd soars 2.7%, Gains for third straight session

-
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 702.4, up 2.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 45.28% in last one year as compared to a 2.78% gain in NIFTY and a 7.81% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 702.4, up 2.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 10783. The Sensex is at 35840, down 0.16%. Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd has dropped around 9.8% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11386.8, down 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 81.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 97.77 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 697.75, up 2.03% on the day. Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd is down 45.28% in last one year as compared to a 2.78% gain in NIFTY and a 7.81% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 7.67 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
