NMDC Ltd gains for third straight session

NMDC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 119.35, up 3.24% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 11923.8. The Sensex is at 39874.34, up 0.15%. NMDC Ltd has gained around 15.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2993.35, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 81.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.62 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

