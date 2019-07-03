Dish TV India Ltd in demand

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 31.1, up 4.54% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 56.75% in last one year as compared to a 10.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 29.98% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Dish TV India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 31.1, up 4.54% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 11923.8. The Sensex is at 39874.34, up 0.15%. Dish TV India Ltd has risen around 13.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2089.35, up 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 162.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 234.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 31.3, up 4.51% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 13.9 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

