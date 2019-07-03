Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd soars 3.67%

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 666, up 3.67% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 41.56% in last one year as compared to a 10.68% gain in NIFTY and a 25.05% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 666, up 3.67% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 11920.15. The Sensex is at 39874.34, up 0.15%. Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd has dropped around 16.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13742.75, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 120.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 231.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.36 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

