IndiaMART InterMESH gains after robust Q3 result

IndiaMART InterMESH gained 2.73% to Rs 7,662.25 after the company reported 29.35% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 80.20 crore on 9.2% rise in total income to Rs 198.20 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

IndiaMART's consolidated profit before tax was Rs 106.5 crore in Q3 December 2020, up 100% from Rs 53.2 crore posted in the corresponding period last year.

Consolidated EBITDA jumped 100% to Rs 88 crore in Q3 December 2020 from Rs 44 crore in Q3 December 2019. The firm's EBITDA margin surged to 51% in Q3 December 2020 from 26% in Q3 December 2019.

On the operational front, IndiaMART registered a traffic growth of 35% year on year with 253 million in Q3 December 2020 as compared to 188 million in Q3 December 2019. Total business enquiries delivered increased to 154 million in Q3 December 2020 from 112 million in Q3 December 2019, registering a growth of 37%. Supplier storefronts grew to 6.4 million in Q3 December 2020, an increase of 9% year on year.

IndiaMART InterMESH CEO, Dinesh Agarwal said with the emerging accelerated digitization needs of businesses, the company is looking forward to kickstart the new year on an optimistic note.

IndiaMART is India's largest online B2B marketplace for business products and services. The company makes it easier to do business by connecting buyers and sellers across product categories and geographies in India through business enablement solutions.

