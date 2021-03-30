Volumes soar at MOIL Ltd counter

MOIL Ltd clocked volume of 58.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.63 lakh shares

eClerx Services Ltd, Lux Industries Ltd, Redington India Ltd, SKF India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 March 2021.

MOIL Ltd clocked volume of 58.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.13% to Rs.154.85. Volumes stood at 3.12 lakh shares in the last session.

eClerx Services Ltd recorded volume of 3.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53208 shares. The stock gained 4.99% to Rs.1,080.05. Volumes stood at 70196 shares in the last session.

Lux Industries Ltd notched up volume of 3.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60749 shares. The stock slipped 1.14% to Rs.1,754.15. Volumes stood at 1.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Redington India Ltd notched up volume of 45.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.51 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.81% to Rs.186.70. Volumes stood at 20.23 lakh shares in the last session.

SKF India Ltd registered volume of 48752 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12775 shares. The stock rose 3.41% to Rs.2,250.00. Volumes stood at 18190 shares in the last session.

