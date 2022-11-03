Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 14.32% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Total Operating Income rise 13.12% to Rs 10727.67 croreNet profit of Indian Bank rose 14.32% to Rs 1287.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1126.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 13.12% to Rs 10727.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9483.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income10727.679483.38 13 OPM %52.4843.22 -PBDT1590.23737.46 116 PBT1590.23737.46 116 NP1287.391126.11 14
