Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 14.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Indian Bank rose 14.32% to Rs 1287.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1126.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 13.12% to Rs 10727.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9483.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.10727.679483.3852.4843.221590.23737.461590.23737.461287.391126.11

