JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sapphire Foods India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 26.89 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 14.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 13.12% to Rs 10727.67 crore

Net profit of Indian Bank rose 14.32% to Rs 1287.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1126.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 13.12% to Rs 10727.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9483.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income10727.679483.38 13 OPM %52.4843.22 -PBDT1590.23737.46 116 PBT1590.23737.46 116 NP1287.391126.11 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 14:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU