Sapphire Foods India reports standalone net profit of Rs 24.07 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.40% to Rs 487.29 crore

Net profit of Sapphire Foods India reported to Rs 24.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.40% to Rs 487.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 342.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales487.29342.20 42 OPM %18.9112.66 -PBDT80.3733.86 137 PBT24.07-8.81 LP NP24.07-8.81 LP

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 14:04 IST

