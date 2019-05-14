Indian Bank Employees Share Purchase Scheme (IndBank - ESPS)

In continuation to the letter dated 29 April 2019, intimating about the issue upto 1,20,00,000 equity shares under tranche-1 of Employees Share Purchase Scheme (IndBank- ESPS), announced that: i) the issue/ offer was closed on 10 May 2019. ii) the issue received a subscription of Rs 231.53 crore (97.88%) as against the target of Rs 236.53 crore at the offer price. iii) The Stock Exchanges will be informed on allotment of shares to eligible employees under the ESPS as and when the same is completed.

