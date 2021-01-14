Indian Bank raises Rs 2,000 crore by issuing bonds

Indian Bank said the bank has raised Tier 2 Capital Fund through Private Placement of Basel III compliant Tier 2 Bonds aggregating to Rs 2000 crore at a coupon of 6.18% p.a. payable annually.

The issuance/placement of Bonds has been completed by the Bank through BSE-EBP.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 January 2021. Shares of Indian Bank fell 1.75% to settle at Rs 90 yesterday.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 110.25 on 24 January 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 41.70 on 25 March 2020.

Indian Bank is a public sector bank. The Government of India held 88.06% stake in the bank as on 30 September 2020.

