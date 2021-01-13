Nila Infrastructures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd, Magal Automotive Ltd, Inspirisys Solutions Ltd and Rattanindia Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 January 2021.

Nila Infrastructures Ltd tumbled 9.86% to Rs 5.94 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd crashed 9.82% to Rs 25.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 62540 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7155 shares in the past one month.

Magal Automotive Ltd lost 8.83% to Rs 103.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 995 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1850 shares in the past one month.

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd slipped 8.37% to Rs 35.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3723 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8626 shares in the past one month.

Rattanindia Power Ltd fell 7.35% to Rs 3.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 133.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 394.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

