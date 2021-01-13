Triveni Turbine Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd, Magma Fincorp Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 January 2021.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd, Magma Fincorp Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 January 2021.

Triveni Turbine Ltd lost 6.12% to Rs 92 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 34715 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27224 shares in the past one month.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd crashed 5.71% to Rs 157.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Magma Fincorp Ltd tumbled 5.36% to Rs 45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd corrected 4.95% to Rs 65.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd fell 4.87% to Rs 22.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)