HCC slips after CFO resigns

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) fell 1.13% to Rs 8.75 after the company said that Anil Chandani has resigned as the chief financial officer and key managerial person of the company with effect from 12 January 2021 due to personal reasons.Chandani will continue in his current position as chief financial officer and key managerial person till 15 January 2021.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 476.61 crore in Q2 FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 398.10 crore in Q2 FY20. Net sales during the quarter declined by 7.2% Y-o-Y to Rs 1,810.17 crore.
HCC is engaged in engineering and construction activities. It serves the infrastructure sectors of transportation, power and water.
