Indian Oil Corporation Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 87.6, down 0.34% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 28.72% in last one year as compared to a 4.86% rally in NIFTY and a 11.32% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 87.6, down 0.34% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 11582.5. The Sensex is at 39198.1, up 0.32%.Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has lost around 6.21% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16115.05, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 86.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 220.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 87.55, down 0.62% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd tumbled 28.72% in last one year as compared to a 4.86% rally in NIFTY and a 11.32% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 7.58 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

