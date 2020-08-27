Ashok Leyland Ltd in demand

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 72.95, up 2.67% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.29% in last one year as compared to a 5% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.13% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 72.95, up 2.67% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 11598.15. The Sensex is at 39250.36, up 0.45%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has risen around 42.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8100.5, up 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 299.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 608.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 73.55, up 3.3% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is up 9.29% in last one year as compared to a 5% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.13% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)