Indian Oil Corporation Ltd up for fifth session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 124, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.82% in last one year as compared to a 25.8% spurt in NIFTY and a 44.06% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 124, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 18267.65. The Sensex is at 61233.38, down 0.12%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has risen around 14.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 14.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25184.5, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 82.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 124.35, up 0.28% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up 25.82% in last one year as compared to a 25.8% spurt in NIFTY and a 44.06% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 4.48 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)