Khandwala Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Yash Chemex Ltd, Precision Wires India Ltd, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd and Alphageo (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 January 2022.

Yash Chemex Ltd, Precision Wires India Ltd, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd and Alphageo (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 January 2022.

Khandwala Securities Ltd soared 19.95% to Rs 24.05 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 12631 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2368 shares in the past one month.

Yash Chemex Ltd surged 14.91% to Rs 51.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19450 shares in the past one month.

Precision Wires India Ltd spiked 14.84% to Rs 111.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91843 shares in the past one month.

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd jumped 13.41% to Rs 103.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39908 shares in the past one month.

Alphageo (India) Ltd added 10.87% to Rs 434.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22850 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5478 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)