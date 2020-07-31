Indian Oil Corporation standalone net profit declines 46.86% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 52.56% to Rs 62396.60 croreNet profit of Indian Oil Corporation declined 46.86% to Rs 1910.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3596.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.56% to Rs 62396.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 131513.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales62396.60131513.96 -53 OPM %8.836.35 -PBDT4983.127472.25 -33 PBT2628.585379.40 -51 NP1910.843596.11 -47
