Indian Oil Corporation standalone net profit declines 46.86% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 52.56% to Rs 62396.60 crore

Net profit of Indian Oil Corporation declined 46.86% to Rs 1910.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3596.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.56% to Rs 62396.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 131513.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.62396.60131513.968.836.354983.127472.252628.585379.401910.843596.11

