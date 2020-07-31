Narayani Steels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 81.82% to Rs 36.01 croreNet loss of Narayani Steels reported to Rs 19.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 81.82% to Rs 36.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 198.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 32.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 52.30% to Rs 358.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 751.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales36.01198.08 -82 358.52751.68 -52 OPM %-62.122.99 --7.422.26 - PBDT-28.242.62 PL -45.824.34 PL PBT-28.782.38 PL -47.493.43 PL NP-19.171.47 PL -32.002.29 PL
