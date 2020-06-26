Indian Overseas Bank gains for fifth session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 13.1, up 9.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.97% in last one year as compared to a 12.68% fall in NIFTY and a 53.17% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Indian Overseas Bank is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 13.1, up 9.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 10339.6. The Sensex is at 35029.28, up 0.54%. Indian Overseas Bank has added around 78.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has added around 32.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1489.15, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 175.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

