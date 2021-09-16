IndusInd Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1147, up 8.83% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 85.79% in last one year as compared to a 52.69% jump in NIFTY and a 67.63% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36852.25, up 1.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 216.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.34 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

