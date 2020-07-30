Indian Sucrose standalone net profit declines 96.41% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 24.10% to Rs 159.59 crore

Net profit of Indian Sucrose declined 96.41% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.10% to Rs 159.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 128.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 181.65% to Rs 12.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 46.64% to Rs 532.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 362.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

