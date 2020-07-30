Indian Sucrose standalone net profit declines 96.41% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 24.10% to Rs 159.59 croreNet profit of Indian Sucrose declined 96.41% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.10% to Rs 159.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 128.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 181.65% to Rs 12.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 46.64% to Rs 532.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 362.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales159.59128.60 24 532.02362.80 47 OPM %5.253.54 -9.507.32 - PBDT3.487.78 -55 27.2615.80 73 PBT1.395.79 -76 19.188.03 139 NP0.082.23 -96 12.284.36 182
