Business Standard

Indian Sucrose standalone net profit rises 140.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.42% to Rs 103.89 crore

Net profit of Indian Sucrose rose 140.30% to Rs 6.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.42% to Rs 103.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 91.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales103.8991.60 13 OPM %17.2310.76 -PBDT16.165.58 190 PBT14.243.85 270 NP6.442.68 140

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:55 IST

