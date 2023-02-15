Indian Sucrose standalone net profit rises 140.30% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.42% to Rs 103.89 croreNet profit of Indian Sucrose rose 140.30% to Rs 6.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.42% to Rs 103.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 91.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales103.8991.60 13 OPM %17.2310.76 -PBDT16.165.58 190 PBT14.243.85 270 NP6.442.68 140
