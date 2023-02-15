Indian Sucrose standalone net profit rises 140.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.42% to Rs 103.89 crore

Net profit of Indian Sucrose rose 140.30% to Rs 6.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.42% to Rs 103.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 91.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.103.8991.6017.2310.7616.165.5814.243.856.442.68

