Ishita Drugs & Industries standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.71% to Rs 3.26 croreNet profit of Ishita Drugs & Industries declined 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 24.71% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.264.33 -25 OPM %5.215.54 -PBDT0.190.25 -24 PBT0.160.21 -24 NP0.120.15 -20
