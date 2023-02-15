Ishita Drugs & Industries standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.71% to Rs 3.26 crore

Net profit of Ishita Drugs & Industries declined 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 24.71% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.264.335.215.540.190.250.160.210.120.15

