Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 76.18% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.75% to Rs 526.87 croreNet profit of Ircon International declined 76.18% to Rs 34.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 144.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.75% to Rs 526.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1069.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales526.871069.85 -51 OPM %11.2616.41 -PBDT77.97238.60 -67 PBT54.97219.14 -75 NP34.46144.66 -76
