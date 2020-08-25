Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 76.18% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.75% to Rs 526.87 crore

Net profit of Ircon International declined 76.18% to Rs 34.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 144.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.75% to Rs 526.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1069.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.526.871069.8511.2616.4177.97238.6054.97219.1434.46144.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)