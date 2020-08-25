JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Scanpoint Geomatics consolidated net profit declines 26.19% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 76.18% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 50.75% to Rs 526.87 crore

Net profit of Ircon International declined 76.18% to Rs 34.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 144.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.75% to Rs 526.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1069.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales526.871069.85 -51 OPM %11.2616.41 -PBDT77.97238.60 -67 PBT54.97219.14 -75 NP34.46144.66 -76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 17:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU