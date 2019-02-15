Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit rises 5.56% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 34.02% to Rs 12.33 croreNet profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries rose 5.56% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 34.02% to Rs 12.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales12.339.20 34 OPM %4.877.50 -PBDT0.450.55 -18 PBT0.240.24 0 NP0.190.18 6
