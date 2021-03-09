Indices bounce back; FMCG shares under pressure

Key equity indices bounced from the day's low in mid-afternoon trade. FMCG shares declined for fourth sessions. The Nifty regained the 15,000 mark.
At 14:21 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 271.16 points or 0.54% to 50,712.23. The Nifty 50 index added 54.40 points or 0.36% at 15,010.60.
Sentiment was lifted by positive global cues. US Dow index futures was up 197 points, indicating a positive opening in the US stocks on Tuesday.
The broader market underperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 1.10%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.92%.
Sellers outnumbered buyers. On the BSE, 1100 shares rose and 1819 shares fell. A total of 200 shares were unchanged.
Numbers to Track:
In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2021 settlement rose 34 cents to $68.58 a barrel. The contract lost 1.16% or $1.12 to settle at $68.24 a barrel in the previous session.
The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper fell to 6.214% as compared to its previous close of 6.223%.
In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee rose to 72.97, compared with its previous closing of 73.25.
MCX Gold futures for 5 April 2021 settlement added 0.55% to Rs 44,459.
The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, rose 0.33% to 91.942.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty FMCG index was down 0.60% to 32,991.05, extending decline for fourth day. The index has lost 1.38% in four days while the benchmark Nifty 50 has declined by 1.73% during the same period.
Emami (down 3.45%), Tata Consumer Products (down 1.92%), Britannia Industries (down 1.59%), Jubilant Foodworks (down 1.40%), Godrej Consumer (down 1.60%), Dabur India (down 0.99%), Varun Beverages (down 0.90%), United Spirits (down 0.75%), Colgate-Palmolive India (down 0.62%) and Procter & Gamble Hygiene (down 0.49%) declined.
Meanwhile, United Breweries (up 1.49%) and Hindustan Unilever (up 0.37%) bucked the trend.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Solar Industries India fell 1.88% to Rs 1376.85. CRISIL has reaffirmed its 'CRISIL AA+/Stable/CRISIL A1+' ratings on the bank facilities and commercial paper of Solar Industries India (SIIL; a part of the Solar group).
Indoco Remedies rose 2.98% to Rs 284.85 after the drug company on Tuesday announced the launch of brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension, 1% in the US market. The suspension is used to treat high pressure inside the eye due to ocular hypertension and open-angle glaucoma. According to IQVIA data, the US market size of this product is $184 million as of December 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU