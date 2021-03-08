Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index gains 1.82%

Nifty PSE index ended up 1.82% at 3347.9 today. The index has gained 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, New India Assurance Company Ltd rose 7.30%, GAIL (India) Ltd jumped 4.76% and Power Finance Corporation Ltd added 4.05%.

The Nifty PSE index has soared 25.00% over last one year compared to the 36.10% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.60% and Nifty Energy index increased 1.14% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.12% to close at 14956.2 while the SENSEX increased 0.07% to close at 50441.07 today.

