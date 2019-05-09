Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 3.58%

Nifty Media index closed up 3.58% at 2209.95 today. The index is down 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dish TV India Ltd gained 8.19%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd jumped 7.93% and Zee Media Corporation Ltd rose 6.04%.
The Nifty Media index is down 34.00% over last one year compared to the 5.21% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index is down 1.82% and Nifty Metal index has slid 1.43% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.51% to close at 11301.8 while the SENSEX is down 0.61% to close at 37558.91 today.
