Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 3.06%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.54%

Nifty Media index ended down 3.06% at 1543.65 today. The index is down 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dish TV India Ltd slipped 5.13%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell 4.43% and PVR Ltd shed 4.18%.

The Nifty Media index is up 46.00% over last one year compared to the 72.22% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index is down 2.91% and Nifty Auto index is down 2.76% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 1.54% to close at 14324.9 while the SENSEX is down 1.51% to close at 48440.12 today.

