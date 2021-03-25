Indices off day's low; metal stocks reverse losses

The domestic equity barometers pared losses in mid-afternoon trade. Metal stocks witnessed bargain buying after a two-day losing streak. The Nifty was trading above the 14,350 mark.
At 14:24 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 564.81 points or 1.15% to 48,615.50. The Nifty 50 index skid 186.95 points or 1.28% to 14,362.45.
Rising domestic coronavirus cases dented investors sentiment. Global cues were subdued as COVID-induced lockdowns in Europe and potential U.S. tax hikes hit investors' risk appetite.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 2.06% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index lost 1.71%.
Sellers outnumbered buyers. On the BSE, 639 shares rose and 2231 shares fell. A total of 165 shares were unchanged.
Numbers to Track:
In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2021 settlement slipped 83 cents to $ 64.41 a barrel. The contract added 5.95% or $3.62 to settle at $64.41 a barrel in the previous session.
The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 6.160% as compared to its previous close of 6.152%.
In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee fell to 72.64, compared with its previous closing of 72.55.
MCX Gold futures for 5 April 2021 settlement shed 0.21% to Rs 44,766.
The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, rose 0.15% to 92.67.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index rose 0.28% to 3,727.80 amid value buying. The index declined 3.88% in the past two sessions while the benchmark Nifty 50 index lost 1.27% during the same period.
Tata Steel (up 2.92%), SAIL (up 1.42%), Hindustan Zinc (up 1.06%) and Hindustan Copper (up 0.97%) advanced.
Meanwhile, Coal India (down 2.31%), NMDC (down 2.09%), Mishra Dhatu Nigam (down 1.93%), NALCO (down 1.69%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.56%), MOIL (down 1.44%) and Ratnamani Metals Tubes (down 0.97%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries added 0.13% to Rs 159.50. The company has entered into a mining lease deed with the Government of Karnataka to conduct mining operations for a period of 50 years at Bharath Mines & Minerals. The operations at the mine commenced on 24 March 2021.
Pokarna jumped 10.79% to Rs 255.05. The company announced the commencement of commercial operations of its second quartz surface manufacturing facility located at Mekaguda Village in Telangana.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU