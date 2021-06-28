Indices off day's high; breadth strong

Equity indices pared early gains and traded near the flat line in morning trade. The Nifty hovered above the 15,850 mark. IT and media stocks declined while metal and PSU banks rallied.

At 10:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 17.8 points or 0.03% at 52,907.24. The Nifty 50 index was up 1.85 points or 0.01% at 15,862.10.

In broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.35% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.53%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1807 shares rose and 1158 shares fell. A total of 152 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 678.84 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,832.76 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 June, provisional data showed.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 181,047,252 with 3,922,087 global deaths.

India reported 572,994 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 396,730 deaths, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Results Today:

NALCO (up 2.52%), Eros International Media (up 0.52%), Future Lifestyle Fashions (up 1.33%), Federal-Mogul Goetze (up 1.55%), GIC Housing Finance (up 0.27%), ISGEC Heavy Engineering (up 1.65%), Sadbhav Infrastructure Project (up 0.49%), V2 Retail (up 2.84%) and Welspun Corp (up 0.1%) will announce their quarterly results today.

New Listings:

Shares of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) were trading at Rs 977 at 10:14 IST on the BSE, a premium of 18.42% over the initial public offer price of Rs 825. The stock was listed at Rs 1008.9, a premium of 23.29% to the initial public offer (IPO) price. So far the stock hit a high of Rs 1,057.95 and low of 973. On the BSE, 2.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far.

The IPO of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences opened for bidding on Wednesday, 16 June 2021, and closed on Friday, 18 June 2021. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 815-825 per share. The issue received bids for 5.56 crore shares as against 1.44 crore shares on offer, according to the stock exchange data. The issue was subscribed 3.86 times.

Shares of Dodla Dairy were trading at Rs 573.40 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, a premium of 33.88% over the initial public offer price of Rs 428. The stock was listed at Rs 528, a premium of 23.36% to the initial public offer (IPO) price. So far the stock hit a high of Rs 588.95 and low of 528. On the BSE, 6.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far. The IPO of Dodla Dairy opened for bidding on Wednesday, 16 June 2021, and closed on Friday, 18 June 2021. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 421-428 per share.

