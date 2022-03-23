Indices open on firm note; breadth positive

-
ALSO READ
Hindalco Industries Ltd Surges 3.25%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 1.7%
Axis Bank Ltd Spikes 4.59%, S&P BSE BANKEX index Rises 3.6%
Hindalco Industries Ltd Spurts 2.15%, S&P BSE Metal index Rises 1.93%
Axis Bank Ltd Slips 1.02%
Hindalco Industries Ltd Spikes 2.3%, S&P BSE Metal index Rises 1.69%
-
The domestic equity barometers traded with strong gains in early trade amid buying in index pivotals. The Nifty hovered around the 17,400 mark. Shares across sectors advanced, with banks, financials and consumer durables gaining the most. Positive Asian stocks boosted sentiment.
At 09:24 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 351.49 points or 0.61% to 58,340.79. The Nifty 50 index added 83.45 points or 0.48% to 17,398.95.
Dr Reddy's Lab (up 1.73%), SBI Life (up 1.61%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.42%), Hindalco (up 1.27%) and Axis Bank (up 1.27%) were the top Nifty gainers.
Coal India (down 1.75%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.06%), Britannia Industries (down 0.46%), BPCL (down 0.38%) and ITC (down 0.12%) were the top Nifty losers.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.92% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.98%.
Buyers outnumbered sellers. On the BSE, 1371 shares rose and 1126 shares fell. A total of 118 shares were unchanged.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Infosys added 0.13% to Rs 1889.75. The IT major announced a definitive agreement to acquire oddity, a Germany-based digital marketing, experience, and commerce agency.
SBI rose 1.35% to Rs 500.55. The state-run bank has acquired 7.84% stake in ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) for a consideration of Rs 10 crore.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) gained 0.68% to Rs 744.70. The company crossed a historic milestone by handling 300 MMT of cargo well ahead of the year end (March 2022).
Global Markets:
Asian stocks are trading higher on Wednesday as investors monitored oil prices and continued to assess the outlook for U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy.
U.S. stocks rebounded Tuesday as traders digested Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's latest rate hike comments. Powell said inflation is much too high and vowed to take necessary steps to curb inflation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU