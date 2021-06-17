Adani Green Energy Ltd Falls 5%, S&P BSE Power index Drops 1.36%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 7.19% over last one month compared to 4.33% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 4.22% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd lost 5% today to trade at Rs 1112.7. The S&P BSE Power index is down 1.36% to quote at 2870.58. The index is up 4.33 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Transmission Ltd decreased 5% and Adani Power Ltd lost 4.99% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 93.5 % over last one year compared to the 56.11% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 7.19% over last one month compared to 4.33% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 4.22% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10314 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1394 on 25 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 306.1 on 24 Jul 2020.

