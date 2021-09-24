Market may open with small gains

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 21 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Friday even as U.S. shares rallied overnight and easing fears of contagion from China Evergrande Group's debt crisis. Although investors breathed a sigh of relief as concerns over China Evergrande's debt woes receded somewhat, it remains unclear if and how the developer will pay the more than $300 billion of liabilities that it owes.

U.S. stocks gained more than 1% on Thursday as fears around a crisis in China's property market eased somewhat and as the Federal Reserve kept current monetary stimulus in place for just a little bit longer.

The Bank of England on Thursday maintained its stimulus amount and record-low interest rate, even as it warned that UK annual inflation would top 4% this year. The BoE 's nine-strong monetary policy committee (MPC) voted unanimously to hold its key borrowing cost at 0.1%, a statement said. Policymakers voted 7-2 in favour of keeping its so-called quantitative easing stimulus at almost 900 billion ($1.2 trillion, 1 trillion euros).

Domestic markets:

Back home, the domestic equity barometers ended near the day's high after a robust session on Thursday. Strong global cues boosted sentiment. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 958.03 points or 1.63% to 59,885.36. The Nifty 50 index advanced 276.30 points or 1.57% to 17,822.95.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 357.93 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,173.09 crore in the Indian equity market on 23 September, provisional data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)