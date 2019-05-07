Indices trim gains

Key indices trimmed gains in morning trade after an initial upmove. At 10:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 83.93 points or 0.22% at 38,684.27. The was up 10.55 points or 0.09% at 11,608.80.

Key benchmark indices edged higher in early trade on buying demand in pivotals.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap was up 0.38%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.32%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 1041 shares rose and 749 shares fell. A total of 103 shares were unchanged.

(up 1.65%), (up 1.39%), (up 1.37%), (up 1.15%) and (up 1.03%) edged higher from the Sensex pack.

(down 1.09%), (down 0.87%), (down 0.73%), (down 0.55%) and ITC (down 0.44%) edged lower from the Sensex pack.

jumped 7.46%. On a consolidated basis, Marico's net profit rose 128.24% to Rs 430 crore on 6.26% increase in net sales to Rs 1,290 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 6 May 2019.

lost 4.04%. said that its board reviewed the proposed amalgamation of the company with The board has decided not to pursue the scheme of amalgamation further at this time, on the basis of its interaction with multiple stakeholders across the company and The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 6 May 2019.

Overseas, Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday amid renewed tensions between the U.S. and after said tariffs on Chinese goods will rise on Friday. US stocks closed on Monday with tepid losses in the three major indexes, with much of their striking slumps earlier gradually eroded throughout the day.

