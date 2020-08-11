IndiGo gains as board approves fund raising plan

InterGlobe Aviation rose 1.27% to Rs 965 after the company's board of directors approved the raising of funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 4,000 crore through an issue of equity shares by way of a qualified institutions placement.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 10 August 2020.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,844.30 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1,203.14 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 88.31% to Rs 1,143.82 crore. The aviation firm said that closure of scheduled operations till 24 May 2020 and lower capacity deployment thereafter on account of COVID-19 had significantly impacted the latest quarterly result.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) is a low cost carrier. It had a fleet of 274 aircraft as of 30 June 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)