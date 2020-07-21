Indo Amines consolidated net profit declines 74.21% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.89% to Rs 120.81 croreNet profit of Indo Amines declined 74.21% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.89% to Rs 120.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 138.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 49.25% to Rs 12.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.34% to Rs 478.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 528.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales120.81138.68 -13 478.75528.06 -9 OPM %7.1210.96 -8.8010.46 - PBDT7.7813.96 -44 37.8752.62 -28 PBT2.209.69 -77 18.3438.01 -52 NP1.726.67 -74 12.8125.24 -49
