Indo Amines consolidated net profit declines 74.21% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.89% to Rs 120.81 crore

Net profit of Indo Amines declined 74.21% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.89% to Rs 120.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 138.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.25% to Rs 12.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.34% to Rs 478.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 528.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

