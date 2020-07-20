Ishan Dyes & chemicals standalone net profit rises 31.78% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.99% to Rs 13.03 crore

Net profit of Ishan Dyes & chemicals rose 31.78% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.99% to Rs 13.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.13.0318.3519.1111.232.772.152.271.741.701.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)