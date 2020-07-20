Ishan Dyes & chemicals standalone net profit rises 31.78% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 28.99% to Rs 13.03 crore

Net profit of Ishan Dyes & chemicals rose 31.78% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.99% to Rs 13.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.0318.35 -29 OPM %19.1111.23 -PBDT2.772.15 29 PBT2.271.74 30 NP1.701.29 32

First Published: Mon, July 20 2020. 18:02 IST

