Ishan Dyes & chemicals standalone net profit rises 31.78% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.99% to Rs 13.03 croreNet profit of Ishan Dyes & chemicals rose 31.78% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.99% to Rs 13.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.0318.35 -29 OPM %19.1111.23 -PBDT2.772.15 29 PBT2.271.74 30 NP1.701.29 32
