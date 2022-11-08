Indo Amines consolidated net profit rises 24.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.29% to Rs 241.04 croreNet profit of Indo Amines rose 24.68% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.29% to Rs 241.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 183.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales241.04183.59 31 OPM %6.515.54 -PBDT12.678.94 42 PBT8.345.50 52 NP4.903.93 25
