Indo Borax & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 66.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Indo Borax & Chemicals rose 66.46% to Rs 13.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.35% to Rs 55.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.55.3644.8832.2824.5319.8112.3119.3612.0513.708.23

