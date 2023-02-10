JUST IN
Indo Borax & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 66.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.35% to Rs 55.36 crore

Net profit of Indo Borax & Chemicals rose 66.46% to Rs 13.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.35% to Rs 55.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales55.3644.88 23 OPM %32.2824.53 -PBDT19.8112.31 61 PBT19.3612.05 61 NP13.708.23 66

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 12:02 IST

