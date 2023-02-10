Indo Borax & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 66.46% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indo Borax spurts on plan to install new plant at Pithampur
Indo Borax & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 47.50% in the September 2022 quarter
Indo Euro Indchem standalone net profit rises 850.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Basic materials stocks rise
Neogen Chemicals gains after ICRA assigns 'A/Stable' rating to LT debt
-
Sales rise 23.35% to Rs 55.36 croreNet profit of Indo Borax & Chemicals rose 66.46% to Rs 13.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.35% to Rs 55.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales55.3644.88 23 OPM %32.2824.53 -PBDT19.8112.31 61 PBT19.3612.05 61 NP13.708.23 66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU