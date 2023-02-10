JUST IN
Venky's (India) standalone net profit declines 23.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.71% to Rs 1035.75 crore

Net profit of Venky's (India) declined 23.58% to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.71% to Rs 1035.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1098.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1035.751098.50 -6 OPM %2.652.93 -PBDT30.8938.13 -19 PBT22.0229.09 -24 NP16.5321.63 -24

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 11:52 IST

