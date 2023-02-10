Venky's (India) standalone net profit declines 23.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.71% to Rs 1035.75 croreNet profit of Venky's (India) declined 23.58% to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.71% to Rs 1035.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1098.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1035.751098.50 -6 OPM %2.652.93 -PBDT30.8938.13 -19 PBT22.0229.09 -24 NP16.5321.63 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU