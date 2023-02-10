Venky's (India) standalone net profit declines 23.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.71% to Rs 1035.75 crore

Net profit of Venky's (India) declined 23.58% to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.71% to Rs 1035.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1098.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1035.751098.502.652.9330.8938.1322.0229.0916.5321.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)