Indo Count Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd, Matrimony.com Ltd, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd and Vishnu Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 July 2020.

Indo Count Industries Ltd soared 19.94% to Rs 58.05 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34607 shares in the past one month.

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd surged 12.59% to Rs 13.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Matrimony.com Ltd spiked 9.99% to Rs 613.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3168 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3265 shares in the past one month.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd spurt 9.87% to Rs 38.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23647 shares in the past one month.

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd advanced 9.17% to Rs 139.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1453 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3120 shares in the past one month.

