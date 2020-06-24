Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri standalone net profit rises 238.46% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.56% to Rs 342.49 crore

Net profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rose 238.46% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.56% to Rs 342.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 415.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.31% to Rs 21.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.62% to Rs 1809.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1763.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

