Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri standalone net profit rises 238.46% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.56% to Rs 342.49 croreNet profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rose 238.46% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.56% to Rs 342.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 415.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.31% to Rs 21.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.62% to Rs 1809.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1763.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales342.49415.43 -18 1809.871763.58 3 OPM %6.953.37 -6.164.19 - PBDT11.074.31 157 60.8733.04 84 PBT2.471.48 67 28.8723.12 25 NP3.961.17 238 21.9415.31 43
