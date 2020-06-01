Hindustan Motors Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Maan Aluminium Ltd, Ind Bank Housing Ltd, Surana Telecom and Power Ltd and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 June 2020.

Hindustan Motors Ltd surged 19.91% to Rs 5.54 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26488 shares in the past one month.

Maan Aluminium Ltd spiked 17.06% to Rs 50.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6241 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2036 shares in the past one month.

Ind Bank Housing Ltd soared 16.82% to Rs 16.39. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1344 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2222 shares in the past one month.

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd added 15.97% to Rs 3.34. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1880 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10689 shares in the past one month.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd jumped 15.57% to Rs 24.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23218 shares in the past one month.

